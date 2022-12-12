TWI changes show slow shift in trade patterns

Trading currency weightings show a small shift in trade from China and EU to the US and southeast Asia. (Image: Getty)

The annual re-weighting of the trade-weighted index takes effect from tomorrow and reflects a small shift in trade away from China towards the United States and southeast Asian countries.The Reserve Bank of New Zealand annually recalculates the trade-weighted index (TWI) as a measure of the value of the NZ dollar relative to the currencies of NZ’s major trading partners. There are 17 currencies in the TWI and each currency is weighted using the country’s two-way goods and services trade with New Zealand.The Reserve Bank’s...