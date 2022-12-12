Menu
TWI changes show slow shift in trade patterns

Trading currency weightings show a small shift in trade from China and EU to the US and southeast Asia. (Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Mon, 12 Dec 2022
The annual re-weighting of the trade-weighted index takes effect from tomorrow and reflects a small shift in trade away from China towards the United States and southeast Asian countries.The Reserve Bank of New Zealand annually recalculates the trade-weighted index (TWI) as a measure of the value of the NZ dollar relative to the currencies of NZ’s major trading partners. There are 17 currencies in the TWI and each currency is weighted using the country’s two-way goods and services trade with New Zealand.The Reserve Bank’s...
Markets Free Market close

NZ shares fall ahead of big financial news week

Local investors are biding their time ahead of a massive financial news week.

Ella Somers 5:55pm
Energy

Onslow pumped hydro decision delayed

The delay is not expected to materially impact the project’s work programme.

Ian Llewellyn 5:17pm
Transport

Wayne Brown has timeline for port land return

The Auckland mayor has unveiled a staged process extending to the end of 2039.

Oliver Lewis 1:20pm

More Economy

Finance

Jenny Ruth: Central banks are likely to overshoot in their inflation battles

Central banks have been wrong about inflation for a long time now and the odds against them being right now have to be enormous.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
Retail Free

Vivace avoids liquidation – for now

If it's not settled, the matter will be heard again in March.

Riley Kennedy 09 Dec 2022
Economy

Construction companies lead liquidations

Of the 186 liquidations last month, 42 were from the construction sector. 

Riley Kennedy 09 Dec 2022
Markets

False dawn: China reopening may be slow and tumultuous

Analysts are warning that China's reopening will be gradual and tumultuous.

Dan Brunskill 07 Dec 2022