US president Biden hosts Pacific leaders in latest pivot

Diplomatic relations for Mark Brown and Joe Biden. (Image: Getty)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Tue, 26 Sep 2023
US president Joe Biden is hosting 18 leaders of Pacific nations, and recognised Niue and the Cook Islands as sovereign states, in the latest push by the US to shore up its position in the ocean to its western border.New Zealand, represented by foreign minister Nanaia Mahuta, was among the governments to affirm their support for the declaration on the US-Pacific partnership, outlining a shared vision for a resilient Pacific in seven key areas: political leadership and regionalism, partnership and cooperation, climate change and disasters, ocean...
Air NZ to lease extra plane
Markets Free

The lease will help cover early maintenance on its medium haul Airbus fleet.

Pattrick Smellie 5:22pm
Markets

NZX to issue 'meme stock' scenario alerts

'Trade with caution' warnings will be provided.

Victoria Young 4:00pm
Finance

Robertson, Willis in Beyond the Ballot business debate

Labour and National representatives targeted banks, productivity and population.

Dileepa Fonseka 1:33pm
Finance

Labour and National representatives targeted banks, productivity and population.

Dileepa Fonseka 1:33pm
Economy

Cameron Bagrie: So many big promises, so little money in the bank

The Reserve Bank might need to send a strong message.

Cameron Bagrie 23 Sep 2023
Economy

Westpac index finds consumer confidence plummets further

A big concern for New Zealand households is the pressure on their finances.

Staff reporters 22 Sep 2023
Economy

The RBNZ won't be spooked by the strong 2Q GDP

Not all economists jumped on the rate hiking bandwagon.

Rebecca Howard 22 Sep 2023