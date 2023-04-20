Menu
We need more tax coming in the door: someone has to pay

The government needs more money to pay for many infrastructure projects. (Image: Getty)
Cameron Bagrie
Thu, 20 Apr 2023
Tax is being talked about again, including a wealth tax and whether people are paying their fair share. Is the tax system fair? How can we best support people through the cost-of-living crisis? Or should some people pay a bit more?Two tax reports are set to be released just before the 2023 budget. They will likely highlight a good deal for some and a raw deal for others, adding urgency to the need for change and becoming a possible prelude to tax changes. Another report has been released, by OliverShaw – a tax consultancy concer...
NZ biotech research heads to the International Space Station
Technology Free

A University of Canterbury-led biotech project will be sending test equipment to the International Space Station later this year.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Policy

Policy focus goes on renewable electricity

Ministers say planning law no longer matches emissions targets.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Markets

'Shareholders come first': NZX shareholders square off against chair

Frustrated shareholders made NZX’s chair James Miller sweat over director fees rising and not enough being done on the dividend front.

Ella Somers 5:00am
More Economy

Inflation may have peaked in the March quarter
Economy Preview

It may be the peak, but economists are still tipping at least one more rate hike. 

Rebecca Howard 19 Apr 2023
April 26: D-Day for rich taxpayers report
Economy

We're about to find out how much tax New Zealand’s wealthiest citizens pay.

Pattrick Smellie 18 Apr 2023
Could the RBNZ hike further to quash a housing revival?
Economy

Most economists regard the latest housing data as stronger than expected.

Jenny Ruth 18 Apr 2023
Government provides an extra $25m for cyclone-affected businesses
Economy

Applications for funding have exceeded the $50 million allocated.

Staff reporters 18 Apr 2023