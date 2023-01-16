Menu
Welcome to 2023: what you need to know

NZ investors might take solace in the fact our exchange is made up of defensive stocks. (Image: Getty)
Victoria Young
Mon, 16 Jan 2023
For many, today will be the first day back in the office for 2023.But before you rush off to actually do some work, get informed with BusinessDesk’s ultimate outlook for 2023. Last year was probably one it's better to forget, with covid-19 still causing concern, supply issues and of course, rampant inflation. But it isn’t looking much better as we are heading into a recession. The question is how long and how deep it will be. On top of this, an election year means business planning will cool off until an outcome i...
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday Jan 16, 2023

Are you smarter than our quizmaster?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Markets

Trade Window needs capital – fast

Trade Window CEO AJ Smith described capital-raising as “an option".

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
The Economist

Fixing Britain’s health service means fixing its family doctors

Don’t change the partnership model. Do change the targets.

The Economist 5:00am

More Economy

Economy

ANZ Bank says the official cash rate may not have to hit 5.75%

While the risks are to the downside, ANZ Bank says jobs and inflation data are key. 

Rebecca Howard 13 Jan 2023
Primary Sector

Border reopening not a bowl of cherries for exporters

Fast-rising covid cases in China may create more headwinds for NZ exporters.

Rebecca Howard 12 Jan 2023
Primary Sector

EggGate: The crisis that cracked NZ’s egg industry

The use of cages for egg production was banned from January 1.

Rebecca Howard, Ella Somers and Riley Kennedy 12 Jan 2023
Economy

Job numbers higher despite tight labour market

It's young people who are snapping up jobs. 

Rebecca Howard 11 Jan 2023