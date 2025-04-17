Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

Annual inflation lifted 2.5% in the first quarter

Annual inflation lifted 2.5% in the first quarter
(Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Thu, 17 Apr 2025
Consumer price index inflation increased 2.5% in the 12 months to the March 2025 quarter, according to figures released by Stats New Zealand on Thursday.The consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.9% in the March 2025 quarter compared to the December 2024 quarter.Most economists and the central bank had forecast that annual inflation would be 2.4% in the first quarter. “The annual inflation rate is within the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s target band of 1 to 3% for the third consecutive quarter,” prices and deflators spokespers...
Economy sponsored by
Worldline is NZ’s most experienced paytech, revolutionising how kiwis pay instore, online and with mobile payment solutions.
Trump, typhoons, taxes and tariffs
Opinion

Simon Robertson: Trump, typhoons, taxes and tariffs

When the typhoon is in force, make money.

Simon Robertson 5:00am
On the Money

On the Money: New Breakers investor’s new buy, Infratil and more

OTM this week: Which NZX50 director is buying up with Sharesies?

Victoria Young 5:00am
On the Money: New Breakers investor’s new buy, Infratil and more
Travel

Oz man's top travel tips after 58-hour global trip

He was in hot pursuit of a Guinness World Record.

The Washington Post 5:00am
Oz man's top travel tips after 58-hour global trip

More Economy

RBNZ assistant governor resigns
Economy

RBNZ assistant governor resigns

The announcement comes just weeks after governor Adrian Orr suddenly quit.

John Anthony 17 Apr 2025
Slight inflation lift won't stop rate cuts thanks to trade war
Economy

Slight inflation lift won't stop rate cuts thanks to trade war

Most economists expect annual inflation lifted to 2.4% in 1Q.

Rebecca Howard 17 Apr 2025
TTR files fast-track application to mine Taranaki sand
Primary Sector

TTR files fast-track application to mine Taranaki sand

Seabed mining firm Trans-Tasman Resources has lodged its application to fast-track its project to harvest iron sands off the coast of Taranaki. The firm's parent company, Manuka Resources, told the Australian Securities Exchange (NZX) on Wednesday that the application was lod...

Staff reporters 16 Apr 2025
ANZ Bank economists expect OCR to go to 2.5%
Economy

ANZ Bank economists expect OCR to go to 2.5%

ANZ economists now expect the Reserve Bank of New Zealand will have to cut the official cash rate to 2.5% as the economic recovery progresses at a slower-than-expected pace.They had previously forecast that the Reserve Bank of NZ (RBNZ) would pause at 3%. The rate is currently si...

Staff reporters 16 Apr 2025