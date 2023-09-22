Menu
Westpac index finds consumer confidence plummets further

Households who are pessimistic about the economy still outweigh optimists by a large margin. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Fri, 22 Sep 2023
Westpac says consumer confidence has trickled downwards in the September quarter and says it signals the number of New Zealand households who are pessimistic versus optimistic about the country’s economic landscape.The bank released the results of its quarterly Westpac McDermott Miller Consumer Confidence index on Friday. The index fell 2.9 points in the September quarter to 80.2, meaning the number of households who are pessimistic about the economy continued to outweigh optimists by a large margin – anything over 100 indicate...
QuiznessDesk, Friday, September 22, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, September 22, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Markets

‘Nothing inherently dishonest’, CBL judge finds

 CBL’s collapse in 2018 was one of NZ’s biggest corporate failures.

Victoria Young 9:00am
Media

Rupert Murdoch to step down as chair of Fox and News Corp after seven-decade career

Murdoch will exit roles in November and be appointed chairman emeritus.

The Wall Street Journal 8:25am
