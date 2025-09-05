Menu
Westpac NZ eyes monetary policy reform for change-laden RBNZ

RBNZ grappling with changes aplenty. (Image: NZME)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Fri, 05 Sep 2025
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is already handling a full plate of change, and now Westpac NZ has presented a smorgasbord of other potential reforms for its consideration.The Reserve Bank of NZ (RBNZ) is searching for a new governor and looking for a new chair, as well as working through a round of internal restructuring. It is also consulting on capital adequacy requirements for banks.It has also loosened monetary policy to 3.0% in recent months, with more cuts expected, and brought inflation back within its target band of 1-3%. NZ's econ...
Amazon’s satellite internet venture signs up its first airline
Technology

JetBlue plans to use Kuiper satellite internet on 25% of its fleet.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
Technology Opinion

Will AI make lawyers richer or put them out of work?

Lawyers could be with us for a while; it's just not clear how they'll get paid.

Bloomberg 5:00am
On the Money

On the Money: Luxon v the sharks, Nick Lissette, and more

This week was a surprisingly cringeworthy one, even by OTM's standards.

Dileepa Fonseka 06 Sep 2025
Smiths City administrators reopen stores for liquidation sale
Retail

Smiths City administrators reopen stores for liquidation sale

More than 21,000 items are on offer.

Staff reporters 05 Sep 2025
Wētā FX narrows loss and rebuilds R&D
Economy

Wētā FX narrows loss and rebuilds R&D

New Zealand contracts rose 28% to $411m.

Gregor Thompson 04 Sep 2025
NZ banking capital adequacy proposals may face choppy seas
Economy

NZ banking capital adequacy proposals may face choppy seas

Plans to reset NZ banks’ capital adequacy rules appear to be garnering support.

Staff reporters 04 Sep 2025
New rules cut red tape for food exporters
Primary Sector

New rules cut red tape for food exporters

No need for special exemptions from Sept 25. 

Rebecca Howard 03 Sep 2025