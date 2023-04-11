Menu
When will retirement stock prices recover?

Economist Tony Alexander thinks the Reserve Bank may have finished hiking. (Image: NZ Herald)
Jenny Ruth
Tue, 11 Apr 2023
One broker recently commented that the share market is pricing the retirement village stocks “like nothing will ever go its way again”.Despite the fact that only Ryman Healthcare was overly burdened with debt, all the stocks have been slaughtered, figuratively speaking, by the contagion effect.Even the stock most favoured by analysts in the sector, Summerset, closed down 25.6% on Thursday from a year earlier.Ryman’s recent $902 million capital raising has lowered its pro-forma gearing from 45.3% to 33.9%, which compares with S...
