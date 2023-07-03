Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

Will the business and consumer confidence good mood last?

Will the business and consumer confidence good mood last?
It all depends on inflation. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Mon, 03 Jul 2023
The latest business and confidence surveys indicate the mood is brighter, but will it last? Pain from the rising cost of living doesn’t look to be abating, with annual inflation at 6.7% and billions of dollars of mortgages about to re-fix at significantly higher interest rates.“It’s great to see the improvement in business and consumer confidence, although it is still very soft, and we are not out of the woods,” said Jarrod Kerr, chief economist at Kiwibank. “Very restrictive monetary policy is still work...
QuiznessDesk, Monday, July 03, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday, July 03, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Primary Sector

Miraka says competition is heating up but it's holding on to supply

The dairy company is looking for ways to take advantage of the NZ-UK free-trade agreement.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika and Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Miraka says competition is heating up but it's holding on to supply
Property

Real estate searches up, listings down, auctions improving

Asking prices have also stabilised over the past quarter.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Real estate searches up, listings down, auctions improving

More Economy

Consumers slightly less gloomy in June
Economy

Consumers slightly less gloomy in June

Respondents expect an annual pace of inflation of 4.3% over the next two years.

Staff reporters 30 Jun 2023
RBNZ: The central bank that owns a recession
Economy

Bloomberg: RBNZ: The central bank that owns a recession

More countries are bound to follow the Reserve Bank of NZ's decisions.

Bloomberg 30 Jun 2023
Business confidence bounces back
Economy

Business confidence bounces back

Confidence is up in June, but still in negative territory.

Victoria Young 29 Jun 2023
NZ bank margins stay high as recession bites
Finance

NZ bank margins stay high as recession bites

NZ banks continue to report historically high net interest margins.

Pattrick Smellie 29 Jun 2023