Economy

Will tourism be a silver bullet for the current account?

Treasury is banking on incoming tourism. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Thu, 15 Dec 2022
The government’s latest economic projections point to an uncertain global environment that could spell further trouble for the current account if a forecast lift in tourism numbers doesn’t pan out.Global growth in 2023 is likely to be the lowest since the early 1990s, excepting the global pandemic and global financial crisis, Treasury said in its half-year economic and fiscal update. That’s hardly conducive to inbound tourism or demand for New Zealand products, both critical for a narrower deficit. The current account def...
Finance

Forestry company in liquidation

The company defaulted on its loans with the bank after not meeting the repayments since 2019.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Property

Accommodation is not just a public-sector problem

Rents in the capital are among the most expensive in the country and have overtaken the cost of renting in Auckland.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Technology

Ending the year on a fusion energy high

We're on the cusp of unlocking a near-limitless, safe, carbon-free source of energy by replicating the sun.

Peter Griffin 5:00am

Economy

Treasury now expects recession

Grant Robertson is proud the government will still post a surplus in the June 2025 year. 

Rebecca Howard 14 Dec 2022
Finance

Moola liquidators trying to find buyer for loan book

The company went under despite a report finding net profit in the non-banking sector grew by 56.8% this year. 

Riley Kennedy 14 Dec 2022
Economy

Inflation grinch stalks Christmas as food prices rise faster

Decreasing demand and cooling global commodity prices may slow inflation next year, bank economists say.

Greg Hurrell 13 Dec 2022
Opinion

Pattrick Smellie: A massive change on immigration policy

After weeks of missteps, Labour's political radar has finally switched back on.

Pattrick Smellie 13 Dec 2022