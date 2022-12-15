Menu
Will tourism be a silver bullet for the current account?

Treasury is banking on incoming tourism. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Thu, 15 Dec 2022
The government’s latest economic projections point to an uncertain global environment that could spell further trouble for the current account if a forecast lift in tourism numbers doesn’t pan out.Global growth in 2023 is likely to be the lowest since the early 1990s, excepting the global pandemic and global financial crisis, Treasury said in its half-year economic and fiscal update. That’s hardly conducive to inbound tourism or demand for New Zealand products, both critical for a narrower deficit. The current account def...
Infrastructure

Airport capital raising 'inevitable', says Wayne Brown

The NZX's regulatory arm halted trading in the airport after Brown's comments.

Oliver Lewis 12:40pm
Infrastructure

Pay parity for some but not aged care nurses

The Employment Relations Authority’s interim order will mean a 14% pay increase for hospital nurses.

Jenny Ruth 12:34pm
Primary Sector

Zespri eyes up an NZ stock exchange listing

An NZX listing was a prerequisite for many initiatives because they occurred on an ongoing basis.

Riley Kennedy 12:30pm

Primary Sector

Zespri eyes up an NZ stock exchange listing

An NZX listing was a prerequisite for many initiatives because they occurred on an ongoing basis.

Riley Kennedy 12:30pm
Economy

NZ economy ran hot in September quarter

Growth came in ahead of expectations, but largely driven by border reopening. 

Rebecca Howard 11:05am
Economy

Treasury now expects recession

Grant Robertson is proud the government will still post a surplus in the June 2025 year. 

Rebecca Howard 14 Dec 2022
Finance

Moola liquidators trying to find buyer for loan book

The company went under despite a report finding net profit in the non-banking sector grew by 56.8% this year. 

Riley Kennedy 14 Dec 2022