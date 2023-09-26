Menu
National's housing zoning targets achieved?

Christchurch city says it already has 30 years of housing growth enabled through its plan. (Image: Christchurch City Council)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Tue, 26 Sep 2023
National insists its policy approach will result in more permissive zoning for housing, despite giving councils the option to opt out of medium-density standards.If it forms a government, the party says it will require councils to immediately zone for 30 years of growth, as well as offering incentive payments for local authorities that consent at rates over and above their five-year average.In an interview with BusinessDesk last week, National’s housing spokesman, Chris Bishop, claimed the party’s plan went further than wh...
Air NZ to lease extra plane
The lease will help cover early maintenance on its medium haul Airbus fleet.

Pattrick Smellie 5:22pm
NZX to issue 'meme stock' scenario alerts

'Trade with caution' warnings will be provided.

Victoria Young 4:00pm
Robertson, Willis in Beyond the Ballot business debate

Labour and National representatives targeted banks, productivity and population.

Dileepa Fonseka 1:33pm
Does Martin Goldfinch have the best finance job in NZ?
The head of ACC's private markets division opens up to BusinessDesk.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
NZ's largest ever consent process under way
The Waitaki hydro scheme delivered much for NZ, but much was lost.

Ian Llewellyn 25 Sep 2023
Out of left field: Rugby Australia walks away from PE deal
Rugby Australia has failed to secure a Silver Lake-like private equity deal.

Trevor McKewen 22 Sep 2023
David Parker slates National as 'vandals' over planned emissions policies bonfire
National insists any coalition partners won't stop it sticking to emissions targets.

Greg Hurrell 21 Sep 2023