Property Press to close after 45 years

Property Press published roughly 14 million copies a year across New Zealand. (Image: Property Press)
Daniel Dunkley
Mon, 01 May 2023
Real estate title Property Press will close this week after 45 years in print, becoming the latest casualty in the ailing magazine sector.The property magazine, founded in 1978, will shut after sending its final issues to print in the coming days, sources told BusinessDesk.Australian private equity group Mercury Capital acquired Property Press in 2020 after former owner Bauer Media pulled the plug on its New Zealand titles during the height of the covid-19 pandemic. Mercury’s print business, Blue Star, took control of the magazine, o...
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, May 02, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, May 02, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Podcasts Free Listen now

BusinessDesk Today podcast: Thinktank's ideas could kill video game industry

Listen to today's round-up of the top stories from the BusinessDesk newsroom hosted by Ella Somers.

Ella Somers 7:15am
Politics

Government gives clean-car discount an extra $100m

The transport minister has announced a raft of changes to the subsidy scheme.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Maritime NZ files charges over two port worker deaths
Law & Regulation

The charges were lodged after complex investigations and come with a fine of up to $1.5 million.

Oliver Lewis 28 Apr 2023
Du Val's Lakewood partnership owes $10.2m
Property

The bulk of that – $6.6 million – is owed to construction partner Downey.

Brent Melville 27 Apr 2023
Mountainside folly: what now for the Chateau?
Editor's Picks

The Chateau Tongariro's closure in February marked the latest chapter for an iconic hotel that barely made money.

Pattrick Smellie 23 Apr 2023
National may have to change ETS legislation
Primary Sector

The party has promised not to put agriculture into the emissions trading scheme.

Rebecca Howard 21 Apr 2023