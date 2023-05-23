Menu
Warnings of possible rolling electricity blackouts this winter

Transpower says electricity supply could be tight this winter and there could be problems in the year ahead. (Image: NZME)
Ian Llewellyn
Tue, 23 May 2023
Transpower has repeated warnings that electricity supply will be tight this winter and there may need to be rolling blackouts or households cutting power use to get through the worst periods.The state-owned enterprise has also released work showing that coming winters could be equally tight if signalled new generation does not get built.Transpower general manager of operations Stephen Jay said that where there is an electricity supply shortfall due to a transmission or generation issue, and reducing discretionary demand is not enough to balance...
Two sheep health products banned in NZ
Primary Sector

Two sheep health products banned in NZ

Concerns were raised about the products last year.

Riley Kennedy 12:15pm
Infrastructure

Ferry replacement cost pressures "significant"

The government is working with KiwiRail as it carries out a review of the project.

Oliver Lewis 11:10am
Transport

How the $100m hydrogen 'rebate' will work

Bridging the gap to fossil fuel pricing.

Brent Melville 10:00am
Govt okays multimillion-dollar Entain deal to run TAB
Policy

Govt okays multimillion-dollar Entain deal to run TAB

The long-awaited greyhound report has also been released.

Riley Kennedy 23 May 2023
NZ Steel deal: shape of things to come
Opinion

Pattrick Smellie: NZ Steel deal: shape of things to come

The deal preserves heavy industry in NZ, but does it move the dial on climate change?

Pattrick Smellie 23 May 2023
Officials looking into household carbon dividend
Policy

Officials looking into household carbon dividend

Revenue from the ETS or a carbon tax could be recycled back to households.

Ian Llewellyn and Oliver Lewis 23 May 2023
Rainbow Corner owes creditors nearly $20m
Finance

Rainbow Corner owes creditors nearly $20m

Bizcap's receivers have already retired from their receivership.

Riley Kennedy 22 May 2023