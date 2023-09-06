Menu
National and ACT both oppose government science reform policy

National’s science spokeswoman, Judith Collins. (Image: Getty)
Greg Hurrell
Wed, 06 Sep 2023
The government’s flagship Te Ara Paerangi – Future Pathways science reforms could be in jeopardy under a change of government, with both National and Act saying they oppose Labour’s policies.Neither party has yet given much detail about what they would do instead of continuing the existing Crown Research Institute-based system.The Science Media Centre (SMC) asked the parties for their positions on various science-based issues.Te Pāti Māori declined to respond to the SMC, while NZ First had yet to respond. BusinessDesk has cont...
