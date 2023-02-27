Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Election 2023

National party reiterates head office downsizing will help pay for tax cuts

National party reiterates head office downsizing will help pay for tax cuts
National party finance spokesperson Nicola Willis wants a more disciplined public service. (Image: Getty)
Jem Traylen
Jem Traylen
Mon, 27 Feb 2023
The National party confirmed that it's targeting the jobs of so-called “back-room bureaucrats” to pay for tax cuts.On Thursday, its deputy leader and finance spokesperson, Nicola Willis, told the media that a National government would be more disciplined and deliver better frontline services.Willis responded to questions on how tax cuts would be paid for by slamming Labour’s climate change “schemes” as “corporate welfare” which saw $650 million being paid to private interests such as Fonterra.When p...
Law & Regulation

Christchurch settles with Aon over $320m quake claim

Lyttelton Port similarly cut a quiet deal.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Opinion

Jenny Ruth: Summerset learns from Ryman’s mistakes

Summerset has gone out of its way to significantly beef up its disclosure of cashflow to underline that it isn’t making the mistakes Ryman has.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
Primary Sector

Lower forecast is $900m blow and spells tougher times for farmers

It looks high by historical standards, but $8.50 adjusted for inflation is much closer to $6, says NZX senior dairy analyst Amy Castleton. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am

More Election 2023

Opinion

Cameron Bagrie: We have to rethink risk after cyclone

Catastrophic damage caused by extreme weather is on the rise. Policies to invest in managing that risk are long overdue.

Cameron Bagrie 16 Feb 2023
Opinion

Pattrick Smellie: Trainer wheels on for Hipkins in Canberra

There was just a hint of rookie in Chris Hipkins's first foray onto the international stage.

Pattrick Smellie 08 Feb 2023
Opinion

Pattrick Smellie: Winning recipe or shuffled deckchairs?

The reshuffled Labour cabinet puts some greenhorns in some tricky portfolios.

Pattrick Smellie 01 Feb 2023
Election 2023

Robertson goes list-only for the election

The finance minister wants to focus on the economic challenges ahead.

Jem Traylen 27 Jan 2023