Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Energy

Amazon and Mercury make power deal

Amazon and Mercury make power deal
Amazon is highlighting its green credentials through a wind power deal. (Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Tue, 04 Apr 2023
Amazon has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Mercury for half of the capacity of its 103-megawatt Turitea South wind farm, which is under construction in Manawatū.The 15-year deal for power supply, with undisclosed terms, is the latest in a series of power purchase agreements (PPAs) as generators seek regular, predictable income and electricity users that want to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions.The PPA’s renewable nature is virtual in the sense that Mercury will sell electricity to the datacentre which will take power fro...
Simon Power resigns from TVNZ
Media

Simon Power resigns from TVNZ

The Television New Zealand board says it will be looking for a replacement "in due course".

Staff reporters 4:48pm
Economy

Rate hikes gaining traction, but there's a long way to go

An NZIER survey says 41% of firms now report sales as their primary constraint.

Rebecca Howard 1:59pm
Rate hikes gaining traction, but there's a long way to go
Immigration

Government boosts number of working holiday places

The immigration minister has extended the time those now in the country can stay.

Staff reporters 1:15pm
Government boosts number of working holiday places

More Energy

NZ carbon price dips below $50
Policy

NZ carbon price dips below $50

NZ carbon prices are sagging back to prices last seen in 2021.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Luxon's bright ideas make him more credible
Opinion

Pattrick Smellie: Luxon's bright ideas make him more credible

A more politically plausible Christopher Luxon is emerging.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Opec+ makes shock million-barrel cut in new inflation risk
Energy

Opec+ makes shock million-barrel cut in new inflation risk

Oil price surges after Opec+ makes an unexpected crude production cut.

Bloomberg 03 Apr 2023
Wholesale prices boost Manawa Energy earnings in Q4
Markets

Wholesale prices boost Manawa Energy earnings in Q4

Strong wholesale prices are strengthening current quarter earnings.

Staff reporters 31 Mar 2023