Amazon and Mercury make power deal

Amazon is highlighting its green credentials through a wind power deal. (Image: Getty)

Amazon has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Mercury for half of the capacity of its 103-megawatt Turitea South wind farm, which is under construction in Manawatū.The 15-year deal for power supply, with undisclosed terms, is the latest in a series of power purchase agreements (PPAs) as generators seek regular, predictable income and electricity users that want to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions.The PPA’s renewable nature is virtual in the sense that Mercury will sell electricity to the datacentre which will take power fro...