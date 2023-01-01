Menu
Best of BusinessDesk: From Auckland Airport to Z Energy, investors need to check emissions trends

Z Energy says it knows it's part of the problem and wants to be part of the solution. (Image: Z Energy)
Sun, 01 Jan 2023
Many NZX50 companies have already started reporting their greenhouse gas emissions, but investors will need to look beyond the raw numbers to get a true picture of where those businesses are heading.Of NZX50 companies by free-float market capitalisation that reported all emissions for the past two years, 17 said overall emissions had dropped. Another 13 reported rises, although these were often outside their direct control. From the beginning of next year, most large financial institutions and businesses will have to start reporting t...
