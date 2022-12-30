Best of BusinessDesk: You may not own an EV, but you might still be paying for them

EV sales accounted for 43% of all vehicle sales in September. (Image: Vector)

Vector says the proliferation of electric vehicles (EVs) could see Auckland’s power demand almost triple by 2050, and electricity bills will go up with it. Modelling by Auckland's electricity distributor, the largest of New Zealand’s 27 lines operators, shows that uncontrolled or "disorderly" charging of private vehicles, particularly during peak demand periods, could push network demand to almost 5,000 megavolt-amperes (MVA) by 2050. One MVA is one million volt-ampere and Auckland’s network capacity no...