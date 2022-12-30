Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Energy

Best of BusinessDesk: You may not own an EV, but you might still be paying for them

Best of BusinessDesk: You may not own an EV, but you might still be paying for them
EV sales accounted for 43% of all vehicle sales in September. (Image: Vector)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Fri, 30 Dec 2022
Vector says the proliferation of electric vehicles (EVs) could see Auckland’s power demand almost triple by 2050, and electricity bills will go up with it. Modelling by Auckland's electricity distributor, the largest of New Zealand’s 27 lines operators, shows that uncontrolled or "disorderly" charging of private vehicles, particularly during peak demand periods, could push network demand to almost 5,000 megavolt-amperes (MVA) by 2050. One MVA is one million volt-ampere and Auckland’s network capacity no...
Infrastructure

Creditors to vote on Vac Group NZ’s future

The company collapsed earlier this month.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
The Economist

Extraordinary lives we lost this year

The Economist honours the great and the humble lives that made their mark on the world.

The Economist 5:00am
Infrastructure

Another year of uncertainty for the electricity sector?

Three big unresolved issues hung over the sector in 2022. 

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am

More Energy

Infrastructure

Another year of uncertainty for the electricity sector?

Three big unresolved issues hung over the sector in 2022. 

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Energy

Hydrogen hype is rising again – will this time be different?

Enthusiasts of hydrogen are fizzing with excitement. But investors have been excited, and disappointed, before.

The Economist 26 Dec 2022
Energy

Sarah Gillies named new head of the Electricity Authority

The Electricity Authority has appointed its acting head Sarah Gillies as permanent chief executive.

Staff reporters 22 Dec 2022
Markets

Vector to sell half of metering business for $1.7b

Australian investment group QIC to take a 50% stake for $1.74 billion.

Staff reporters 21 Dec 2022