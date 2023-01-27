Menu
Big wet in the north as southern hydro lakes start to sink

Rain in the north boosted hydro production there, but water is becoming scarcer in the major southern hydro lakes. (Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Fri, 27 Jan 2023
Wet weather in the north has boosted hydro catchments in those areas but the first signs of pressure in the major southern hydro lakes are starting to emerge as future wholesale electricity prices rise.Operational reports from the major generator/retailers highlight the unusually wet weather recently in the North Island.Mercury’s operational update for the three months to December said weather patterns across the Waikato catchment were very wet, almost the wettest second quarter since records began.This extended the wet trend from the sta...
