Big winners and losers in power transmission charge reform

A redivision of Transpower's costs will bring pain and relief to power bills around the country. (Image: Getty)

New Zealand Steel will face a 375% increase in its electricity transmission bill next year as new rules around price allocation come into force.NZ Steel’s charges will rise from $2.9 million a year to $13.8m and is among the many winners and losers at the end of a complicated and contentious process.The $830m cost of running the national electricity grid is split up in a process known as the transmission pricing methodology (TPM).The sector regulator, the Electricity Authority (EA), and the grid operator, Transpower, have spent years tryi...