Energy

BlueFloat Energy confident of demand for big offshore wind projects

BlueFloat Energy confident of demand for big offshore wind projects
BlueFloat Energy wants to build windfarms off the Taranaki and Waikato coasts. (Image: BlueFloat Energy)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Tue, 29 Aug 2023
Offshore wind energy startup BlueFloat Energy is pushing ahead with plans for gigawatts of offshore wind generation in the Taranaki and Waikato regions.It's dismissing pushback from some analysts worried that the country and the electricity market can’t handle new generation on such a scale. For now, BlueFloat is focused on the regulatory changes needed to make offshore wind generation a reality in New Zealand.BlueFloat has two fixed-seabed offshore wind projects in the works in partnership with Taranaki energy services company E...
Manawa chief David Prentice to leave next week

The board agreed to the short notice. 

Staff reporters 9:10am
Fortescue Iron Ore chief Hick exits as China woes hit profit

Her resignation was a “mutual decision between Fiona and the board” on Sunday.

Bloomberg 9:00am
Meridian operating earnings up 10%
Meridian operating earnings up 10%

Meridian is paying a slightly higher final dividend.

Staff reporters 9:05am
Game-changer: the new case for rooftop solar power
Pattrick Smellie: Game-changer: the new case for rooftop solar power

Are smart technology and a clever business model game-changers for rooftop solar power?

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Part-sale of metering business gives Vector a $1.72b profit windfall
Part-sale of metering business gives Vector a $1.72b profit windfall

Vector says it is in a critical decade as the economy electrifies.

Staff reporters 25 Aug 2023