Changing nature of electricity sector brings forward grid upgrade

New demand and changing electricity generation profile risks grid instability. (Image: Getty)

The changing nature of the electricity sector has caused Transpower to bring forward upgrade plans for the National Grid in the upper North Island.The grid operator said the second stage of the $144 million grid project had been brought forward in response to electricity demand increases.Stage two of its Waikato-Upper North Island Voltage Management Project had been approved by the Commerce Commission in 2020, but Transpower was given flexibility on when to start work due to uncertainties about when it would be needed.A grid stability device wi...