Genesis Energy has revealed its new chief executive will be Christchurch International Airport’s boss, Malcolm Johns.

The energy retailer told the New Zealand stock exchange (NZX) this morning that after an “extensive” global search, the Genesis board was pleased to have appointed Johns as chief executive. He will step into his new role in March 2023.

Chair Barbara Chapman said it was an “exciting” time for the energy company, which has an important role to play in NZ’s energy transition.

“Malcolm brings experience in leading large organisations through transformational change while delivering value for shareholders,” she said.

Johns said he was looking forward to joining the energy sector and one of NZ’s “iconic” companies.

“I’m excited by the opportunity to contribute to its future success and for the business to continue to make a significant contribution to New Zealand’s transition to a low-carbon future,” he said.

Johns has been the CEO of Christchurch Airport since January 2014 and was previously the CEO of InterCity Group.

Genesis Energy revealed in June that outgoing CEO Marc England had told the company he intended to leave later in the year.

England joined Genesis as CEO in 2016. Chapman said he had overseen “significant” transformation and growth in the business during a critical period for the sector.

England will leave his role on Oct 14 and chief customer officer Tracey Hickman is to lead the company in his place before Johns starts next year.

Genesis Energy shares were up 0.8% to $3.02 in early morning trading today.