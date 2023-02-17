Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Energy

Contact's 10% power bill hike a risk

Contact's 10% power bill hike a risk
Contact's profits were down but its charges are going up. (Image: Contact)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Fri, 17 Feb 2023
Contact Energy’s largest electricity retail price rises in a decade may put it at risk of losing customers, one energy analyst report says.On Monday, Contact reported its six months to Dec 31 result that was well down on the previous comparable period, but in line with expectations.Forsyth Barr analysts said Contact’s first-half earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitdaf) of $246 million was $76m (-24%) down on the first half of 2022, but +$2m up on its forecast.The result was also $34m (-12%) below Cont...
Environment

Predator Free 2050 too narrowly focused

Too many pest species, including deer, pigs and goats, are being ignored.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Media

A fantastic creative vein runs through NZ

The CEO of global ad agency TBWA says NZ creatives punch above their weight.

Daniel Dunkley 5:00am
Energy

Gabrielle damage eats up all year's lines repair budget

Half the damage caused by Gabrielle could have been avoided if workers could have removed or cut back trees threatening lines.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am

More Energy

Energy

Gabrielle damage eats up all year's lines repair budget

Half the damage caused by Gabrielle could have been avoided if workers could have removed or cut back trees threatening lines.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Energy

Scramble to fix a flooded substation built by a river

The flooding from Cyclone Gabrielle burst the Tūtaekurī River’s banks.

Ian Llewellyn 16 Feb 2023
News in Brief

Power outage also impacts fuel networks

The government has set up the fuel sector coordinating entity.

Staff reporters 16 Feb 2023
Energy

12,000 households regain power overnight in Auckland

About 30,000 people across the city remain without power.

Staff reporters 15 Feb 2023