Distributed electricity generation needed to reach NZ's net-zero emissions goals

Mon, 19 Sep 2022

Distributed electricity generation needed to reach NZ's net-zero emissions goals
Our Energy founder and CEO John Campbell at the 2021 SEANZ conference. (Image: Our Energy)
The power to change electricity regulations could mean greater choice for households on where they get their power from and who they can sell it to.It's all to do with decentralised electricity generation and "multiple relationship power trading", say the proponents of small-scale solar.With the government aiming for net-zero emissions by 2050, Transpower is forecasting overall electricity demand to grow by around 55% by then, as transport, industry and infrastructure electrifies.According to smart EV charger manufacturer Evnex, a...

