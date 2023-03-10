Menu
EA confident of keeping the lights on this winter, others not so sure

EA confident of keeping the lights on this winter, others not so sure
How to ensure the lights are kept on this winter is a matter of debate within the electricity sector. (Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Fri, 10 Mar 2023
The Electricity Authority is confident there are the right market settings to get through this winter, with enough generation capacity available to meet peak demand.However, some in the sector still hold major concerns and worry the regulator is being naive.There have been warnings that this winter could include times when intermittent renewable energy, such as wind, unexpectedly stops on a cold night and there is not enough time to get generation on line.The concern is not whether there is enough overall generation capacity, but whether t...
