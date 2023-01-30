Electricity grid survived flood with one near-miss

Transpower says the grid has stood up ... so far. (Image: Getty)

The national electricity grid survived the Friday night storm in Auckland with just one near-miss with a North Shore substation suffering flooding near the point where it would have been overwhelmed.The record-breaking storm knocked out power in many parts of Vector’s distribution system as some lines inevitably came down in the extreme weather event.Transpower, which transmits electricity to lines companies like Vector, said it had so far escaped relatively unscathed.The general manager for grid development John Clarke said the severe st...