EU's energy crisis is accelerating emissions reduction plans, ambassador says

Fri, 07 Oct 2022

EU ambassador to New Zealand Nina Obermaier (Image: Supplied)
Russia’s war on Ukraine has transformed the climate crisis into an energy security crisis for the European Union, but that is spurring renewed efforts to tackle emissions, the EU Delegation to New Zealand says. EU ambassador to New Zealand Nina Obermaier said the EU was doubling down on its climate commitments after the invasion of Ukraine.She was responding to concerns heard from several NZ politicians and business people about the EU's priorities in the wake of the Ukraine crisis.“We’ve picked up on some noises here...

