Exporting hydrogen will force policy and economic decisions

The government has been told to consider the implications of exporting water and electricity if a hydrogen industry is successful. (Image: Mercury)

The government has been told to think carefully about the development of a hydrogen export sector because it would essentially be exporting water and renewable energy resources.The advice comes as Meridian Energy moves to the development stage of a hydrogen production plant in Southland with international partners.A report commissioned by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) said there were no major regulatory barriers to the rollout of hydrogen in New Zealand and the gaps which do exist can be sorted out.Consultants PwC d...