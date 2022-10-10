See full details
Forest & Bird damns the dam and questions govt targets

Mon, 10 Oct 2022

Forest & Bird damns the dam and questions govt targets
Expanding Lake Onslow would unnecessarily destroy a natural habitat, says Forest & Bird. (Image: LandPro)
Forest & Bird says the government should think twice about its 100% renewable electricity target and its proposed pumped hydro project at Lake Onslow.The government is considering the Onslow project as part of the NZ Battery Project, which is looking at ways to solve the "dry year" problem. That is, how to keep the lights on when the hydro dams run low and New Zealand pushes closer to 100% renewable electricity.The 100% renewable electricity by 2030 target remains on the government’s books, although energy minister Mega...

