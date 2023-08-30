Menu
Meridian says it's ready for smelter decision – should it stay, or should it go

Uncertainty about the Tiwai smelter's future continues to hang over the electricity sector. (Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Wed, 30 Aug 2023
Meridian Energy says it is ready for a future with or without the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter, but is hoping the long-running negotiations will bring certainty one way or the other, reasonably soon.On Tuesday, the company reported a 10% increase in operating earnings for the year to June 30, reflecting higher generation volumes and high wholesale electricity prices during the year. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and adjustments for changes in the value of financial instruments (Ebitdaf) was $783 million for the...
IMF blows in, saves the day
Opinion

David Chaplin: IMF blows in, saves the day

Forward-looking IMF experts have conveniently ignored recent NZ history.

David Chaplin 5:00am
Bloomberg

UK’s Labour faces backlash over pledge for no further tax rises

Labour wouldn't propose any tax increases beyond those already committed.

Bloomberg 5:00am
UK’s Labour faces backlash over pledge for no further tax rises
Economy

Business of Government: Peter Hughes' legacy, cost recovery headaches, and more...

This week's round-up of public service news, comings and goings.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Business of Government: Peter Hughes' legacy, cost recovery headaches, and more...

