Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Energy

Meridian taking cautious approach for winter after 2022 hydro boosted earnings

Meridian taking cautious approach for winter after 2022 hydro boosted earnings
Meridian's Benmore dam is one of those being managed carefully due to predicted dry weather (Image: Meridian)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Thu, 02 Mar 2023
Meridian Energy is taking a conservative approach to managing water in its hydro dams as it is wary of a potential dry autumn and winter ahead, chief executive Neal Barclay said.The country’s largest electricity generator/retailer yesterday reported an increase in profits for the six months to Dec 31.This was partly boosted by strong hydrological flows in that period.Meridian started the financial year with below-average storage at Lake Pukaki, in the Canterbury region. However, this situation changed during July and August 2022 when...
Tourism

New tourism plan sidesteps immigration elephant

The sector's recruitment and marketing plan doesn't focus on bringing in more people.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Technology

‘Sooner the better’ for data rights, says minister

Duncan Webb expects the legislation to be completed before the election.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Property

Christchurch endorses housing intensification plan

After defying the government last year, the council will notify a watered-down plan.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am

More Energy

News in Brief

Meridian first-half profit surges on strong hydro inflows

Meridian Energy had a strong first half after winter storms filled its southern hydro catchment at Lake Pukaki and boosted sales.

Pattrick Smellie 01 Mar 2023
Energy

Could the EV boom run out of juice?

Battery-powered cars may go from 10% of global sales in 2021 to 40% by 2030.

The Economist 28 Feb 2023
Listed Companies

Hydro boost for Genesis as it readies for winter

Company bosses are wondering how to manage and pay for Huntly power station.

Ian Llewellyn 27 Feb 2023
Infrastructure

NZ will reach peak petrol by 2025

The forecasts show that petrol demand will peak around 2024-25 as the country's light vehicle fleet electrifies.

Ian Llewellyn 27 Feb 2023