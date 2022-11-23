Menu
Minerals law changes disappoint

Miners say the government's changes to the minerals regime are short-sighted. (Image: NZME)
Ian Llewellyn
Wed, 23 Nov 2022
The government is moving to change the minerals legislative regime, so it no longer “promotes” mining.The mining sector is disappointed by the move, which it sees as a conflation of the government’s desire to end all oil and gas extraction with the entire mining sector, when there is a need for more minerals in many areas.The oil and gas sector, in turn, says the change is short-sighted because New Zealand is facing   constrained gas supply, with no energy source to replace it.The government has included a Crown Minerals...
Climate change weighing on Tower’s mind

The CEO says climate change is a “nice reminder” that people need insurance.

Ella Somers 2:46pm
Reserve Bank hikes OCR by 75bps

The central bank now sees the OCR peaking at 5.5% in September 2023.

Rebecca Howard 2:25pm
Serko sees positive cashflow just around the corner

The company expects positive cashflow by the end of the March 2025 year.

Ben Moore 2:00pm

Carbon tracking firm Cogo raises US$2.4m

The tech company wants to raise up to US$30m.

Oliver Lewis 3:10pm
Seeking gas mandates in a time of uncertainty

Mandates are sought to give certainty, but the political risk still looms large.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Firstgas buys Eastland Network for $260m

Firstgas has continued its buying spree of local infrastructure firms. 

Greg Hurrell 22 Nov 2022
Tiwai power deal likely to be settled

A new electricity contract with multiple suppliers is on the cards.

Ian Llewellyn 21 Nov 2022