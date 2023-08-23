Menu
More small businesses finding it harder to pay power bills

Paying the power bills is getting harder. (Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Wed, 23 Aug 2023
According to a survey, an increasing number of small businesses and households say power bills are putting pressure on their finances.The Kantar Public study commissioned by the government’s Consumer Advocacy Council said more than one in four small businesses (28%) say power bills are putting them under financial pressure, up from 21% in the first survey in the series taken in December 2022.This is not near the levels of pressure that households report, with 65% of residential consumers expressing concern, up from 58% in Decemb...
