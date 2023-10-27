Menu
New era ahead in thinking about gas and renewables

New era ahead in thinking about gas and renewables
Keeping the home fires burning is possible with renewables, says GasNZ. (Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Fri, 27 Oct 2023
The government needs to mandate the use of renewable gases such as hydrogen and biogas as the energy sector manages the transition to a decarbonised economy.The chief executive of GasNZ, Janet Carson, said it felt like the country was coming out of a “deep sleep” on the role of gas and entering a “new era”.“Ever since the oil and gas exploration ban, much of the thinking and focus in New Zealand has been on a 100% renewable electricity sector, together with a sidelining of the role gas can play in achieving that,&r...
