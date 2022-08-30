See full details
Father's Day gift subscriptions Cooking the Books Quizzes
Energy

New Huntly power contracts a sign of things to come

Ian Llewellyn

Ian Llewellyn
Tue, 30 Aug 2022

New Huntly power contracts a sign of things to come
How to manage costs and risks is at the heart of Genesis's new contracts for Huntly generation. (Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Tue, 30 Aug 2022
RELATED
Genesis Energy is opening a tender today to secure future generation from the Huntly power station as insurance against volatile wholesale electricity markets.It could be a sign of things to come as the sector works out how to manage thermal generation as it pushes closer to 100% renewable electricity.Genesis has asked for registrations of interest in its Market Security Option (MSO) from other generators, retailers or large electricity users.Essentially, it offers an option to secure megawatt capacity from the coal and gas-fired Huntly plant b...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Markets
Financial Markets Authority orders stock-tip website Kalkine to stop making sales calls
Dan Brunskill | Tue, 30 Aug 2022

The FMA said it received several complaints about the company’s marketing and unsubstantiated claims made during sales calls.  

Opinion
Smellie Sniffs the Breeze on: polytech reforms
Pattrick Smellie | Tue, 30 Aug 2022

Polytech reforms are back on track, sort of, after a tumultuous couple of months.

Markets FREE
Shares jump after Evolve Education sells NZ centres for $46m
Ella Somers | Tue, 30 Aug 2022

Evolve Education shares jumped over 11% on the news of the $46 million deal.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

Sponsored
Where is the Three Waters reform headed?

There are critical issues that still need to be worked through before we hand over $30b in assets to four new water entities, say David Allen and Mark Odlin.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.