Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Energy

NZ’s biggest solar farm linked to claims of modern slavery

NZ’s biggest solar farm linked to claims of modern slavery
Lodestone's CFO Chris Jewell said he was happy with the due diligence conducted. (Image: Supplied)
Murray Jones
Murray Jones
Tue, 12 Dec 2023
The nation’s newest and largest solar farm is made up of panels from a supplier that has a "very high" exposure to forced labour in China, research alleges. But the parties involved in building the “first utility-scale solar farm” in New Zealand, which will help supply the Warehouse’s 260-plus retail sites from 2026 as well as connecting to the national grid, say they have conducted research and due diligence and are comfortable with the assurances they have received about labour practices. The 6...
A stampede of local government asset sale proposals
Finance

Pattrick Smellie: A stampede of local government asset sale proposals

The appetite to consider at least partial privatisations seems to be growing.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Markets

Reverberations for Ebos in reverse listing

It won't happen overnight, but it will happen. 

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Reverberations for Ebos in reverse listing
Politics

NZ should say no thanks to Aukus: Don Brash

Former National party leader Don Brash says NZ should not choose between the US and China.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
NZ should say no thanks to Aukus: Don Brash

More Energy

Gas demand could outstrip supply by 2025
Energy

Gas demand could outstrip supply by 2025

It raises the prospect of an energy shortfall across the economy,

Ian Llewellyn 11 Dec 2023
Tiwai smelter future decision expected in March/April
Energy

Tiwai smelter future decision expected in March/April

The decision is key to the future direction of the energy sector.

Ian Llewellyn 11 Dec 2023
Why Malcolm Johns chose Genesis for his next job
Markets

Why Malcolm Johns chose Genesis for his next job

Energy CEO says the first steps towards change are the hardest.

Staff reporters 08 Dec 2023
Limited interest in buying OMV's NZ oil and gas assets
Energy

Limited interest in buying OMV's NZ oil and gas assets

OMVNZ is this country's largest energy producer.

Ian Llewellyn 05 Dec 2023