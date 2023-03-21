Octopus says a broken power market is stifling innovation

Margaret Cooney (centre), says electricity demand response is underused in NZ. (Image: Supplied)

New Zealand could better use electricity demand reduction to manage peak demand periods and reward consumers, it just needs the will to do it and to face up to current problems with the market, says new retail entrant Octopus.After 10 months in NZ, Margaret Cooney, the company’s chief customer officer, said Octopus had evidence that more sophisticated demand-response control (where consumers reduce demand to ensure there is not a generation shortfall) tools could have a positive impact.This was backed up by similar work done by its parent...