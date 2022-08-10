See full details
Energy

Onslow project feasible but difficult, ministers told

Ian Llewellyn
Wed, 10 Aug 2022

Onslow project feasible but difficult, ministers told
Contact Energy's Roxburgh hydro scheme could be impacted by pumped hydro at Lake Onslow. (Image: Contact)
Ian Llewellyn
Wed, 10 Aug 2022
Ministers were told the proposed pumped hydro project at Lake Onslow could drive down power prices, but it comes with “significant” challenges and costs, as well as environmental and social risks.A cabinet paper, which led to ministers approving the completion of a final feasibility assessment last month, also warns there could be implications for Contact Energy. This is because water for the pumped hydro project will probably have to be drawn from below or above its hydro dams on the Clutha River.Drawing water from above the dam sy...

