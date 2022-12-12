Onslow pumped hydro decision delayed

A cabinet decision on the pumped hydro project has been pushed back to the new year. (Image: BusinessDesk)

Cabinet decisions on the next stage of the Lake Onslow pumped hydro scheme have been delayed until next year.Ministers had been due to decide on the direction of the New Zealand Battery Project before Christmas. However, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) said this would now not happen.MBIE’s energy projects and programmes manager, David Darby, said in a statement that ministers would now consider the NZ Battery Project’s phase one feasibility studies early in the new year.“The delay is not expected to...