Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Energy

Onslow pumped hydro decision delayed

Onslow pumped hydro decision delayed
A cabinet decision on the pumped hydro project has been pushed back to the new year. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Mon, 12 Dec 2022
Cabinet decisions on the next stage of the Lake Onslow pumped hydro scheme have been delayed until next year.Ministers had been due to decide on the direction of the New Zealand Battery Project before Christmas. However, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) said this would now not happen.MBIE’s energy projects and programmes manager, David Darby, said in a statement that ministers would now consider the NZ Battery Project’s phase one feasibility studies early in the new year.“The delay is not expected to...
Markets Free Market close

NZ shares fall ahead of big financial news week

Local investors are biding their time ahead of a massive financial news week.

Ella Somers 5:55pm
Economy

TWI changes show slow shift in trade patterns

Trade-weighted index change reflects small shifts in NZ trade.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00pm
Transport

Wayne Brown has timeline for port land return

The Auckland mayor has unveiled a staged process extending to the end of 2039.

Oliver Lewis 1:20pm

More Energy

Energy

Tiwai needs to 'wash its face' to be retained

Negotiations continue with Meridian to extend the smelter's power contract.

Brent Melville 09 Dec 2022
Energy

Northern Coromandel gets virtual power plant via solar and battery power

Powerco chose solarZero's virtual power plant for Coromandel's peak electricity supply.

Staff reporters 08 Dec 2022
Energy

NZ Steel gets eye-watering power bill

The steel producer's electricity transmission bill will rise from $2.9 million a year to $13.8m.

Ian Llewellyn 08 Dec 2022
Energy

Greenpeace accused of derailing emissions reductions

Greenpeace legal action will delay hydrogen development, says Hiringa Energy.

Ian Llewellyn 06 Dec 2022