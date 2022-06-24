See full details
Energy Analysis

Energy Analysis

Power emergency shows the system is working

Ian Llewellyn
Fri, 24 Jun 2022

Power emergency shows the system is working
Despite its critics, the Huntly power station is keeping the lights on. (Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Fri, 24 Jun 2022
The avoidance of an electricity shortage on Thursday highlights some strengths and weaknesses with the system, as well as heightened sensitivities about the fear of blackouts.A “grid emergency notice” was issued by the system operator Transpower after three unexpected outages hit supply as people woke up to very cold weather and turned their appliances on.The system operated as it is designed to do and lines companies moved to reduce controllable load, such as ripple control of water heating, and generators increased the output to m...

