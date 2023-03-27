Removing charge increased peak electricity demand pressure

A peak demand charge was dropped in 2021 and peak demand increased. (Image: Getty)

Removal of a peak electricity demand charge on transmission lines added about 150 megawatts or 2.4% of demand during peak consumption periods, the Electricity Authority says.This is placing extra pressure on peak demand periods as the sector prepares for times this winter when demand could outstrip available capacity.The authority said this increase was “much larger than the underlying growth in peak consumption, but relatively small in the context of the New Zealand electricity market. From late this year, for example, one new geoth...