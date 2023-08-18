Menu
Renewable electricity generation drives upwards but there are bumps in the road

Wind power is on the rise. (Image NZME)
Ian Llewellyn
Fri, 18 Aug 2023
Renewable sources generated 87% of electricity in 2022, with more recent data showing this regularly reaching above 90% and indications this will rise even more – if the weather is favourable. The latest annual energy report from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) also said renewable sources made up 44% of all energy supply in 2022, the highest level since government reporting of this started in 1990.The rise in renewable electricity picked up towards the end of the year as wet and warm weather filled hydro la...
