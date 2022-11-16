Renewable electricity generation hits 99% for the first time

Full hydro dams and strong winds send renewable electricity generation to new highs. (Image: Getty)

Ian Llewellyn

The electricity system broke a record last Friday, reaching 99% renewable generation for the first time.Transpower said in its weekly briefing note that full hydro lakes, strong winds and thermal generation being out for maintenance meant renewable generation broke several records last week. Weekly, daily and real-time percentages of renewables in the generation mix were the highest they've been in at least the past four years, reaching 99% on Friday morning.This is the first time NZ has ever reached this milestone.For four consecutive...