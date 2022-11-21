Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Energy

Restart gas exploration to help keep the lights on, industry says

Restart gas exploration to help keep the lights on, industry says
The gas industry is facing rising costs to maintain production from fields that are in decline. (Image: Getty)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Mon, 21 Nov 2022
The government’s 2018 ban on offshore gas exploration is putting New Zealand's electricity security at risk as it transitions to a low-emissions economy, gas industry insiders say.NZ Oil & Gas chief executive Andrew Jefferies recently warned that the domestic gas supply was about to “fall off a cliff”, and said the government’s policy settings were short-sighted. Jefferies said his conclusions were backed by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment's (MBIE) own production figures. In Janu...
Finance

Real-time GDP and inflation indicators a gamechanger

Economic data is always published with a lag, making monetary policy difficult.

Jenny Ruth 6:00am
Law & Regulation

DealWatch: Slowdown in the run-up to Christmas

Who’s acting for who on some of NZ's top legal deals?

Victoria Young 6:00am
Investments Free

Cooking the Books: from near-death to financial independence

Frances discusses how life priorities can change after a brush with death.

Frances Cook 6:00am

More Energy

Energy

Infratil wants a second Aussie Tilt

Infratil is waiting to see if investment cases for NZ renewable projects stack up.

Ian Llewellyn 18 Nov 2022
Energy

Fuge: Liz Truss a lesson about market intervention

Contact is on course to close the Te Rapa gas co-generation power station.

Ian Llewellyn 17 Nov 2022
Energy Free

Contact shareholders not so fussed on dividends

Contact had to assure shareholders the dividend policy was a good idea.

Ella Somers 16 Nov 2022
Energy

Renewable electricity hits a record 99%

Full hydro lakes and strong winds contributed to a great result.

Ian Llewellyn 16 Nov 2022