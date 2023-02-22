Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Energy

Rethinking the energy trilemma after Gabrielle

Rethinking the energy trilemma after Gabrielle
Redclyffe power substation was in the path of the disaster as Cyclone Gabrielle hit. (Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Wed, 22 Feb 2023
There will have to be changes to spending, regulation and the focus of the electricity sector following Cyclone Gabrielle, sector bosses say.Lines company Vector and generator/retailer Mercury both reported their half-year results on Tuesday, but much of the focus was on Gabrielle and the storm's implications for the future.Vector chief executive Simon Mackenzie said with climate change, emissions reductions, and the rising cost of living, it’s even more critical that the sector, and its regulators, understand the criticality of energ...
Media

Static year for NZME, with digital as the bright spot

Digital returns improved but operational costs, in particular wages and salaries, took a bigger bite out of the media company. 

Brent Melville 10:20am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Transport

Ports of Auckland turnaround delivers buoyant results

The port has hiked its full-year profit forecast to as much as $45m after a strong first half.

Oliver Lewis 9:00am

More Energy

Energy

Mercury Energy has a wet, wet, wet result

The gentailer's half-year results have been dominated by rain.

Ian Llewellyn 21 Feb 2023
Listed Companies

Vector's half year profits down in 'challenging' environment

Increased electricity and gas revenue drove increased earnings for the Dec 2022 half-year.

Greg Hurrell 21 Feb 2023
Energy

Greater resilience means spending more – and higher power bills

Electricity companies say they can do more to build resilience to extreme weather events, but regulators will have to allow it.

Ian Llewellyn 21 Feb 2023
Listed Companies

Z's parent Ampol makes record profit

Ampol's net profit after tax increased 42% compared with 2021.

Ian Llewellyn 20 Feb 2023