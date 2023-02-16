Scramble to fix a flooded substation built by a river

Flooded rivers in Hawke's Bay have left thousands without power. (Image: Getty)

Transpower’s substation at Redclyffe, which is the centre of a major electricity outage in Hawke’s Bay, was built at a low level near a river because the main concerns at the time were visual appearance and earthquake risk, according to the man who helped build it.As an electrical engineer, John Boshier was involved in the design and construction of the substation in the 1970s. He went on to be assistant secretary of energy during the 1980s and was also a general manager in the Electricity Corporation, among many other senior roles....