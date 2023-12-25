Menu
South Africans are going green to escape incessant power cuts

Photovoltaic solar panels on the roof of a house in Johannesburg. (Image: Bloomberg)
Bloomberg
Mon, 25 Dec 2023
By Adelaide Changole and Antony SguazzinThe Tingala lodge is about a six-hour drive northeast of Johannesburg, where the savanna is dotted with dense clusters of trees and shrubs. Located in a nature conservancy, the lodge is popular with visitors looking to tour nearby Kruger National Park. But unrelenting energy cuts have made running the business a continual challenge. “When the power goes off, the toilets don’t work, the showers don’t work and that is a major interruption,” said 80-year-old owner Tom Joubert.Sou...
More Energy

Genesis closes finance deal on new solar farm
News in Brief

Genesis closes finance deal on new solar farm

Genesis Energy confirms it has finalised the financing of its first solar farm.The solar farm – to be built in Lauriston, Canterbury, with joint venture partner FRV Australia – is now expected to have a peak generating capacity of 63 megawatts.The expected construction cost of th...

Ian Llewellyn 22 Dec 2023
Taranaki green hydrogen project 'back on track' after Greenpeace loses appeal
Law & Regulation

Taranaki green hydrogen project 'back on track' after Greenpeace loses appeal

Expert panel granting fast-track consent did not make errors of law, the court ruled.

Greg Hurrell 22 Dec 2023
Petroleum industry hails climate change strategy
Energy

Petroleum industry hails climate change strategy

Industry body says Labour's hands-on policies weakened the Emissions Trading Scheme.

Greg Hurrell 21 Dec 2023
Electricity prices increase, but slower than inflation
Energy

Electricity prices increase, but slower than inflation

How much households have to pay varies by a large amount across the country.

Ian Llewellyn 20 Dec 2023