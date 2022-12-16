Sun rises on Northland solar farm

Lodestone says it will begin producing power next winter. (Image: Lodestone)

After delays caused by everything from the war in Ukraine and currency shifts, Lodestone Energy has broken ground on its first utility-scale solar farm in Northland.Lodestone’s managing director Gary Holden told BusinessDesk it was a relief that the moment had come.“There have been so many changes in the world that we have had in the year.”Lodestone had initially hoped to have been generating power by now. However, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, covid, supply chain disruption and increasing costs were all part of the events...