Sun rises on Northland solar farm

Lodestone says it will begin producing power next winter. (Image: Lodestone)
Ian Llewellyn
Fri, 16 Dec 2022
After delays caused by everything from the war in Ukraine and currency shifts, Lodestone Energy has broken ground on its first utility-scale solar farm in Northland.Lodestone’s managing director Gary Holden told BusinessDesk it was a relief that the moment had come.“There have been so many changes in the world that we have had in the year.”Lodestone had initially hoped to have been generating power by now. However, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, covid, supply chain disruption and increasing costs were all part of the events...
NZ market flat as Christmas period kicks off

New Zealand's market is officially in the Christmas spirit.

Ella Somers 5:58pm
Primary Sector

A2 Milk could benefit as Abbott leaves China

Abbott has about a 4% market share in China, which will be fiercely fought over. 

Rebecca Howard 4:42pm
Infrastructure

Fletcher only just now aware of $150m SkyCity cost blowout

CEO Ross Taylor says the company told the market as soon as it became aware of the extra costs beyond the $1b previously revealed.

Jenny Ruth 2:35pm

Markets

Black Friday for carbon markets

The effect of the settings on the secondary market for carbon was dramatic today.

Ian Llewellyn 2:33pm
Energy

Govt hot on wind, cold on gas

Govt readies to create windfarms regimes as it pushes back oil and gas decisions.

Ian Llewellyn 15 Dec 2022
Energy

Infratil launches renewables investment firm in Australia

Mint Renewables is co-funded with Commonwealth Superannuation Corp, with former Tilt Renewables CEO as board chair.

Staff reporters 15 Dec 2022
Energy

Air NZ picks four zero-emissions aircraft partners

The airline recently announced a plan to replace its domestic fleet with zero-emission aircraft from 2030.

Dan Brunskill 14 Dec 2022